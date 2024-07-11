The Battle of Tel Al-Sultan – Resistance Roundup – Day 279

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas broadcast scenes of its fighters targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles west of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam’s video stated that the operations took place on July 7 in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city.

The scenes included monitoring the progress of the Israeli military vehicles, then targeting a number of them with Al-Yassin 105 anti-armor missiles.

The footage also included direct shots fired at an Israeli soldier peeking his head from a tank, directly hitting him.

Al-Qassam’s video concludes when one of the fighters places an explosive device under one of the tanks, then withdraws immediately, before a large explosion is heard.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Merkava tanks with two tandem shells near the Al-Zahar Junction in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “WATCH: After their return from their combat mission and the enemy’s withdrawal: Scenes of Al-Qassam fighters confronting enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles on Tal Zorob, west of the city of Rafah, with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“This morning we bombed Holit, Yatid and Avishalom in the Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage. “We, in cooperation with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, bombed the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy penetrating the vicinity of the industrial area, southwest of Gaza City, with a number of mortar shells. “We bombed Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, and the Gaza Strip envelope with a rocket barrage. “We bombed a position of Zionist enemy soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City.

“After reestablishing contact with one of our combat groups in the advanced combat zones southwest of the city of Rafah, our fighters, in cooperation with Al-Qassam Brigades fighters, confirmed their successful targeting of a Zionist armored personnel carrier, an engineering corps vehicle, and a D8 military bulldozer with RPGs and Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of the Qabila Tarabin compound near the Shoun area south of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah city. “We bombed with 107mm rockets the Fajjah military site and positions of Zionist enemy soldiers on the supply line of the Netzarim axis.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack, with a squadron of attack drones on the newly established headquarters of the artillery battalion of the 146th Brigade south of Kabri. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the newly established technical installations at the Malikiyah site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Hanita site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)