By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army acknowledged on Monday that five of its soldiers were killed on Sunday night in battles taking place south of the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported.

This raises the number of soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation in Gaza to 133, according to Israeli official estimates.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) quoted an Israeli army spokesman as saying that four additional soldiers were killed during battles in the southern Gaza Strip, noting that a fifth soldier was wounded in those battles, without providing further details.

The total number of losses of the Israeli army since October 7 has therefore risen to 459 soldiers, according to the latest official toll.

The Shejayeh neighborhood east of Gaza City is an embodiment of the fighting spirit of Palestinians, who have refused to be subdued by invaders, for over 1,000 years.

#Gaza #Israel #Palestine #History #Resistance #Spirit pic.twitter.com/7YzKUezqZ6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 17, 2023

The Israeli army’s losses have increased over the past few days with the intensification of battles with the Palestinian Resistance in the southern Gaza Strip, especially in Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Resistance groups announced a series of operations and attacks targeting Israeli tanks, military vehicles, and gatherings of soldiers, resulting in a large number of deaths and injuries among its ranks.

On Sunday, the Israeli army acknowledged the killing of an officer and two soldiers and the wounding of nine – including two officers and three soldiers – in battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen destroying an Israeli Merkava tank southeast of Deir al-Balah, using a Yassin-105. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/rNgMWI5iVB pic.twitter.com/ZTKIN0hAzm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 17, 2023

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, stated that the estimates provided by the Israeli army are “unreal,” and that the numbers of casualties are much higher.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 18,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 51,000 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, AJA)