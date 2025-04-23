Amman Bans Muslim Brotherhood, Launches Crackdown on Group’s Assets

Jordan has officially banned the Muslim Brotherhood, declaring it an illegal group and launching legal action to shut down its activities and seize its assets.

Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya announced on Wednesday that the Muslim Brotherhood is now considered an illegal association, and all its activities are banned.

He stated that any actions undertaken by the group, regardless of their nature, are now deemed violations of the law and will be met with legal consequences.

During a press conference, al-Faraya confirmed that the government will enforce relevant laws against the organization and accelerate the work of a special committee assigned to dissolve the group and seize its assets, both movable and immovable, based on existing court rulings.

He further stated that membership in the dissolved organization is prohibited, as is the promotion of its ideas, warning that violators will face legal action.

All premises used by the Brotherhood across the country—whether independently or in cooperation with other entities—will be shut down. Al-Faraya warned that any such use will be subject to legal penalties.

⚡️BREAKING: Jordan has banned the Muslim Brotherhood. The group’s offices and premises will immediately be shut down pic.twitter.com/32upw9YAZO — S2FUncensored (@S2FUncensored) April 23, 2025

He also issued a broader warning to political groups, media outlets, social media users, and civil society organizations, stating they are barred from engaging with or publishing any material related to the banned group, its affiliates, or offshoots. Violators, he said, will be held legally accountable.

These steps, according to Al-Faraya, reflect the government’s responsibility to safeguard public order and maintain sound political practices.

The announcement comes shortly after another government statement regarding the arrest of 16 individuals accused of producing missiles and drones as part of an alleged plot to incite unrest within Jordan.

The case, under investigation by the General Intelligence Directorate since 2021, has heightened security concerns.

In response, the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan issued a statement denying any involvement in the case, asserting that the individuals acted independently in support of the resistance and had no formal ties to the organization.

The group emphasized its long-standing commitment to peaceful political engagement, national unity, and support for Jordan’s stability since its founding over eighty years ago.

(PC, AJA)