GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Nuseirat | Netanyahu Ready to Dismiss Gallant | Ansarallah: We Shot down US Drone – Day 346

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, 41,226 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,413 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, September 16, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

UN OFFICIAL: Israel prevents the entry of about 70% of materials needed to purify water in Gaza. Water pollution in Gaza is a silent bomb that has a greater impact than those that destroy buildings.

CHANNEL 12: Appointing Sa’ar would be a death sentence for the kidnapped.

LIEBERMAN: Gallant’s dismissal will not improve security or economic situation.

MAARIV: Netanyahu has been discussing the northern front since yesterday.

Monday, September 16, 3:30 pm (GMT+2)

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: Human rights are in danger and we are coordinating with friends to confront Israel that kills women and children in the Gaza Strip

Monday, September 16, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was lied and two wounded in an Israeli raid on the south.

MAARIV: Minister Yariv Levin and Attorney Michael Rivlin are leading negotiations to include Sa’ar in Netanyahu’s government.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a concentration of Israeli soldiers around the Matla site with missiles and achieved a direct hit.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in towns in the Hula Valley near the border with Lebanon.

RUSSIAN FM LAVROV: Washington is obstructing the cessation of bloodshed in Palestine. We hope for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

EGYPTIAN FM: We stress the necessity of Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza.

GFANTZ: “Netanyahu’s preoccupation with firing Galant before the confrontation in the north reflects miscalculation and distorted priorities”.

Monday, September 16, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

FAMILIES OF ISRAELI PRISONERS: The effort to appoint Sa’ar as defense minister is a clear admission by Netanyahu that he has finally abandoned the captives.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians, including a child, and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a bakery for displaced people west of Khan Yunis.

HAARETZ (citing Likud sources): Sara Netanyahu withdrew her opposition to the appointment of Gideon Sa’ar as defense minister.

KAN: The posts regarding negotiations with Gideon Sa’ar are incorrect. Netanyahu’s office officially denies reports of his intention to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

PRCS: Five Palestinians were injured during the occupation forces’ storming of the city of Bethlehem, south of the West Bank.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: While people close to the prime minister are communicating with Gideon Sa’ar, Defense Minister Yoav Galant is holding consultations in Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

BEN-GVIR: I have been calling on Netanyahu to fire Gallant, and it is time to do so immediately.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Musbah area, north of Rafah city.

CHANNEL 12: Negotiations took place last night to add Gideon Sa’ar to the government as soon as possible.

ISRAELI ARMY: A suspicious aerial target crossed from Lebanese territory and fell in an open area in the Upper Galilee without causing any casualties.

Monday, September 16, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 41,226 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,413 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

ISRAELI ARMY: The army returned the members of the 5th Reserve Unit to combat in the central Gaza Strip within the 252nd Division.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling targets the eastern part of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targets the outskirts of the town of Kfar Shouba.

Monday, September 16, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Ten members of the family of the perpetrator of the stabbing attack on Sunday in Bab al-Amoud, were detained for interrogation.

Monday, September 16, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PRCS: Our crews dealt with 3 injuries from a beating by settlers in the Al-Marajat area near Jericho, and they were transferred to the hospital.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing Israeli Health Minister): The health system is ready for the northern front. We have been preparing for months for war in the north and have fortified hospitals and provided them with generators.

HAARETZ (citing foreign diplomat familiar with negotiations): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on the Philadelphi axis is the main reason for the failure of the exchange deal.

The principal and one of the teachers detained by Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers who are currently besieging a Palestinian school near Jericho.

ISRAELI ENERGY MINISTER COHEN: I asked Senator Lindsey Graham to impose sanctions on countries where Hamas has representation. This will increase pressure on Hamas, harm its sources of funding, and contribute to global security. We will work by all means to wipe out the terrorist organization Hamas from the face of the earth.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Israel and will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and President Isaac Herzog.

Monday, September 16, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

YAHYA SAREE: Our air defenses succeeded in shooting down an American “MQ9” drone in the airspace of Dhamar Governorate. The drone was carrying out hostile missions and was shot down by a locally made surface-to-air missile.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT: Jewish settlers, escorted by the Israeli army, are besieging the Arab Al-Kaabna Basic School, northwest of Jericho.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli forces blew up residential buildings in the Saudi neighborhood amid artillery shelling of the center and east of Rafah city.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT IN THE WEST BANK: Settlers are attacking the school of Al-Malihat village and the children inside it. The Israeli army came to the place and instead of removing the settlers, it arrested all the teachers.

ISRAELI MEDIA: So far, the security and military establishments do not know exactly what happened, 24 hours after the launch from Yemen towards Tel Aviv.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Americans are expected to present a new proposal this week in another attempt to salvage the detainee deal. There was no successful interception despite the launch of a number of interceptor missiles towards the missile, including the Arrow and Iron Dome systems.

HEZBOLLAH: We commend the qualitative missile attack on the Zionist entity carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces, which achieved its goals accurately.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a commercial facility housing displaced people northwest of Rafah.

Monday, September 16, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

LABOR PARTY LEADER GOLAN: Ben Gvir and Smotrich are enemies of Zionism and should not be allowed to lead the country. There is no chance in the world that I will sit with Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister. He is a criminal and must be put on trial.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ten Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ten Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, September 16, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

GALLANT: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant told his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, that the chances of reaching a settlement on the Lebanese border are almost gone.

ISRAELI RADIO: Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are threatening to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant if he continues to oppose expanding military operations in Lebanon.

ISRAELI RADIO: The commander of the northern brigade of the army said that his forces are ready to occupy a security strip on the Lebanese side.

AL-JAZEERA:

Sirens are sounding again in the town of Kfar Giladi in the Upper Galilee, warning of rocket launches. Sirens are sounding in the town of Matula in the Western Galilee to warn of rocket launches.

Monday, September 16, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Yemeni air defenses shoot down an American drone while flying in the airspace of Dhamar Governorate.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces bombed a house near the Qassam Cemetery in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in injuries.

YAHYA SAREE: Our air defenses succeeded in shooting down an American "MQ9" drone in the airspace of Dhamar Governorate. The drone was carrying out hostile missions and was shot down by a locally made surface-to-air missile.

Monday, September 16, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA (citing sources): Resistance fighters targeted occupation forces during their storming of the Al-Ain refugee camp in the city of Nablus in the West Bank.

Monday, September 16, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

QNN: Israeli occupation forces stormed the Masayef neighborhood in the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank, and the Aida camp north of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, and also stormed the city of Qalqiliya from its southern and northern entrances.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Saif Abu Dawas, died of his injuries after a vehicle was bombed about a week ago in the city of Tubas, north of the West Bank.

Monday, September 16, 03:15 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens were sounding in Avivim in the Upper Galilee to warn of rocket launches.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched an air raid on the central Gaza Strip, and the occupation forces bombed the southern areas of Gaza City.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Six people were killed, including two children and a woman, in an Israeli aerial bombardment targeting a house in Gaza City.

