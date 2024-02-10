GAZA LIVE BLOG: US: We Made Mistakes | Nasser under Siege | Rafah Mayor: Intervene | PRCS: They Killed Hind – Day 127

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The mayor of Rafah, Gaza’s south-most city, bordering Egypt, has called on the international community to intervene in the face of an Israeli plan to launch a major strike on the town where over a million Palestinian refugees have been displaced since the start of the war. Meanwhile, the fate of 6-year-old Hind Rajab has finally been revealed. She was killed by the Israeli army in the Tal Al-Hawa area, southwest of Gaza City. Though belatedly, US Deputy National Security Advisor John Finer has declared that the US has made “missteps” in responding to the crisis since last October 7. This is too little too late for over 100,000 Palestinians who have been killed and wounded so far. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,064 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,611 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, February 10, 6:20 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 42 people were killed as a result of Israeli raids on civilian homes and cars in the city of Rafah, south of Gaza, since dawn today.

CHANNEL 12: A building in Kiryat Shmona was hit by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon.

QATARI FM: We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli threats to storm Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were launched from Lebanon towards an Israeli site in Shebaa Farms.

IRANIAN FM: it is clear to the world that after more than 4 months of war and annihilation in Gaza, the Zionists have not achieved anything.

Saturday, February 10, 4:20 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the Labouneh area in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli raid on a police car in the Brazil neighborhood in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We took control of an Israeli Skylark drone, and that it was in good technical condition.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: a Palestinian was killed and several others were injured, as a result of an Israeli raid on a house east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The target of the assassination in Sidon is a senior official in the Hamas movement in Lebanon called Basil Saleh.

LEBANESE SECURITY SOURCE: The person targeted by the Israeli raid in the town of Jadra in the Kharoub region survived.

Saturday, February 10, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 28,064 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,611 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

EGYPTIAN FM: Increasing the scope of the Israeli military operation has dire consequences.

GERMANY: Any Israeli attack on Rafah would be a humanitarian disaster

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: the Israeli occupation forces blew up a residential square west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

HAMAS: The continued siege of Nasser Medical Complex is a war crime.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio explained that the target in the exceptional attack in Sidon was a senior Hamas official in Lebanon.

JORDANIAN FM: The Jordanian Foreign Ministry warned of the danger of the occupation carrying out a military operation in Rafah, which houses a large number of displaced Palestinians.

AL-JAZEERA: an explosion occurred in a car in the town of Jadra in the Iqlim al-Kharroub area in Mount Lebanon.

Saturday, February 10, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

RED CROSS: The deal of Hind was tragic.

SAUDI FM: The Saudi Foreign Ministry warned of the dangerous repercussions of storming and targeting Rafah, and renewed its demand for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS: The displaced in Rafah face a major escalation.

HAMAS: Hamas warned that the occupation would commit massacres in Rafah, where more than 1.4 million Palestinians are displaced in harsh humanitarian conditions.

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli raid on the town of Markaba and the town of Kunine in southern Lebanon.

Saturday, February 10, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and another wounded by occupation army snipers in the reception and emergency department inside the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

HAMAS: Hamas said that the occupation army deliberately killed the child Hind, her sister, and two paramedics in cold blood in Gaza City. Hamas called on UN and human rights organizations to document this crime “among hundreds of occupation massacres to prosecute the criminal army and its leaders.”

Saturday, February 10, 11:20 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes bombed a civilian car west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of 3 people.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling and continuous shooting are taking place in the eastern areas of Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA MEDIA GOVERNMENT: We warn of a global catastrophe and massacre if the Israeli occupation invades Rafah Governorate.

MAYOR OF RAFAH: We call on the international community to stop the genocide

RED CRESCENT SPOKESMAN: We took action to try to save the child, Hind, after coordination with international organizations. The Israeli occupation deliberately targets our crews with killing and arrest.

Saturday, February 10, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of Hind Rajab and five members of her family were found 12 days after contact with them was lost.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli gunboats fired artillery shells at the coast of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

NYT:

The New York Times quoted US Deputy National Security Advisor John Finer as saying that Washington had made “missteps” in responding to the crisis since last October 7. Viner added, “The Biden administration should have quickly condemned Israeli statements that compared the Palestinians to animals.”

DIRECTOR OF SURGICAL DEPARTMENT AT NASSER HOSPITAL: A Palestinian was killed after the occupation forces targeted citizens at the gate of the complex.

Saturday, February 10, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation tanks are stationed at the entrance of the Jordanian field hospital adjacent to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian fisherman was martyred and another was injured by fire fired by Israeli occupation boats off the coast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces continue their siege of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis and reach its northern gate.

Saturday, February 10, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 25 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of homes in central and northern Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, since last night.

AL-JAZEERA: The number of Palestinians killed as a result of the Israeli bombing of a house in the town of Al-Nasr, north of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, has risen to 7.

Saturday, February 10, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

SPOKESMAN FOR GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

The occupation forces opened heavy fire towards the gates and buildings of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. Medical teams cannot move between the buildings of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. The lives of 300 health personnel, 450 patients and wounded, and 10,000 displaced persons inside the Nasser Medical Complex are threatened. We demand the presence of international institutions inside the Nasser Medical Complex to protect it and those inside it.

Saturday, February 10, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was martyred and 3 others were injured as a result of Israeli occupation snipers shooting at them in front of the reception gate of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of the bombing of a house for the Al-Jarmi family in the town of Al-Nasr, north of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: The international community is obligated to prevent genocide in Gaza.

Saturday, February 10, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli tanks and shells were firing at the upper floors of the Nasser Medical Complex, west of Khan Yunis.

Saturday, February 10, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

SYRIAN NEWS AGENCY: Israel bombed a number of points in the Damascus countryside, and said that air defenses responded to the attack and shot down some missiles.

AL-JAZEERA: 18 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing on a house and an apartment in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian woman was martyred as a result of being shot by Israeli occupation army snipers in front of the gate of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, and this coincided with clashes and Israeli artillery shelling in the vicinity of the complex.

Saturday, February 10, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

NBC (quoting US Official): President Joe Biden’s position on the Israeli military response “reflects a growing division” between his administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

AL-JAZEERA: 4 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in a bombing targeting a residential apartment in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 11 Palestinians were killed in a bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and added that the bombing also left a number of wounded.

NETANYAHU: “Israel’s economy is strong, and the credit rating downgrade is because Israel is at war. Israel’s economy will rise again as we win the war.”

REUTERS: Moody’s lowered Israel’s credit rating to “A2” with a negative outlook, according to Reuters, which confirmed that Moody’s expects Israel’s debt burden to be higher than pre-war expectations.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the town of Jabshit, south of Lebanon.

Saturday, February 10, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

CANADA: The Rafah operation will have devastating repercussions.

PRCS: The Israeli occupation arrested 8 of its crews, 4 wounded, and 5 patients’ companions at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.

BIDEN: I discussed with Scholz increasing aid to Gaza, releasing hostages, and giving space for peace

Friday, February 9, 11:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: the Israeli occupation forces are bombarding the center of Gaza City with dozens of artillery shells and throwing smoke shells.

(The Palestine Chronicle)