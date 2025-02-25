Amnesty Criticizes Merz for Inviting Netanyahu to Germany amid ICC Warrant

Friedrich Merz faces backlash after extending an invitation to Netanyahu, who is wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Amnesty International has strongly criticized Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and potential next chancellor following Sunday’s parliamentary elections, for inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Berlin.

“Not a good start as future chancellor: on the evening of the Bundestag elections, Friedrich Merz apparently invites Benjamin Netanyahu to Germany, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court,” Amnesty Deutschland stated on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The organization condemned the invitation as an “open call” to disregard international law.

“The new German government must respect international law and human rights institutions. For a foreign policy without double standards,” Amnesty added.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office confirmed on Monday that Merz had extended an official invitation to Netanyahu for a visit to Germany.

In a press conference in Berlin, Merz assured Netanyahu that he would “find ways and means” to facilitate his visit without the risk of arrest.

“I think it is a completely absurd idea that an Israeli prime minister cannot visit the Federal Republic of Germany,” Merz remarked.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November 2023 for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to their roles in the escalation of violence in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has conducted a genocidal war in Gaza, which led to the death and wounding of over 160,000 Palestinians.

The charges are part of ongoing investigations into Israel’s actions in Gaza, including alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war.

https://twitter.com/DoubleDownNews/status/1894012424153350594

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that he had spoken with Merz on Sunday to congratulate him on his election victory in Germany.

“You know that we know each other well,” Merz told reporters.

Merz’s CDU/CSU secured 28.6% of the vote, according to preliminary official results, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) faced a historic defeat, receiving just 16.3%—its lowest vote share since 1949.

(PC, Anadolu)