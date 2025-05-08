Another Bloody Day in Gaza as Israeli Forces Target Shelters, Neighborhoods

At least 14 killed today, following the deaths of over 100 Palestinians on Wednesday in Israeli strikes on schools, markets, and tents.

Israeli shelling and airstrikes on Thursday killed and injured scores of Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, following a string of massacres that left over 100 people dead the day before.

According to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera, at least 14 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since dawn.

One girl was killed and four others injured when artillery shells hit tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis. In the nearby Al-Sumoud camp, a child was wounded in the foot by Israeli gunfire.

Elsewhere, two Palestinian fishermen were injured by Israeli naval fire off the coast of Khan Yunis. In Rafah, Israeli forces launched new airstrikes on residential areas.

Since resuming its military campaign on March 18, Israel has occupied parts of Rafah, carried out incursions into eastern Khan Yunis, and established a militarized corridor between the two cities extending to the coast, known as the Morag Axis.

Palestinian children gather at their friend’s grave, killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza. “Who’s going to play with us now?” one of them asks. pic.twitter.com/skbOHg7flN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 8, 2025

In northern Gaza, Israeli artillery shelling on the Sheja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City killed one Palestinian and injured another in a drone strike. Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported continued shelling of both Shuja’iyya and Tuffah neighborhoods.

Just hours earlier, Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City killed 23 people and injured about 100 others, many of them women and children. Another strike on a tent for displaced people in the Al-Nafaq area killed two civilians and wounded several more.

In Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, four bodies were recovered following an Israeli airstrike on a home. In central Gaza, one person was killed and others wounded in separate Israeli attacks on homes near the Nuseirat refugee camp and in Deir al-Balah. Tanks also fired on areas east of Al-Maghazi camp.

On Wednesday, a deadly Israeli strike on the Abu Hamisa School in Al-Bureij refugee camp—used as a shelter for displaced civilians—killed 33 people and injured dozens.

Medical sources report that Israeli attacks on Wednesday alone killed over 100 Palestinians. Among the dead were 62 people struck while sheltering in or near a restaurant, market, school, and tent camp in Gaza City.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.