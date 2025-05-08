LIVE BLOG: Israel Threatens Iran, Fears Ansarallah Retaliation | Medical Teams Denied – Day 580

PFLP STATEMENT: The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine stated in a statement that it warns against a new Israeli plan managed through a dangerous mechanism called “2720,” which the occupation has begun promoting as a “humanitarian” cover.

It added that this suspicious mechanism is essentially a new colonial tool to impose control over the humanitarian aid file in the Gaza Strip, turning it into a tool for political and security blackmail and a prelude to imposing the realities of forced displacement, warning that any international institution or so-called “donor” involved in this mechanism without a clear international legal cover or dealing with the occupation as a reference or coordinating body will be complicit.