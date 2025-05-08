LIVE BLOG: Israel Threatens Iran, Fears Ansarallah Retaliation | Medical Teams Denied – Day 580

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has threatened Iran, while security sources warn that Ansarallah may target Israeli infrastructure, including the electric grid.
The Associated Press quoted aid workers saying that Israel has refused entry to international medical teams in recent weeks, despite the ability of some to reach the Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,615 and injured 118,752 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Palestinian Injured by Occupation Fire in Nablus
PRCS: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a Palestinian was injured by occupation fire during a raid on the Old City of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
Low Commitment Rate in Reserve Ranks
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Haaretz newspaper, citing sources, reported that the Israeli army refrained from sending conscription orders to soldiers who expressed refusal to fight for fear of their non-compliance. Israeli officers told the newspaper that the commitment rate to military service in the reserve ranks is low, adding that the officially announced rate of 80% does not reflect reality
Oxfam Calls for End to Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza
OXFAM STATEMENT: The British Oxfam organization stated in a statement that it is issuing an open call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an end to the humanitarian catastrophe and loss of life. It added that the war on Gaza has caused severe damage to the agricultural sector and food production, and the residents of Gaza face levels of food insecurity ranging from crisis to emergency and catastrophic famine.
PFLP Warns Against Israeli Mechanism to Blackmail Palestinians
PFLP STATEMENT: The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine stated in a statement that it warns against a new Israeli plan managed through a dangerous mechanism called “2720,” which the occupation has begun promoting as a “humanitarian” cover.
It added that this suspicious mechanism is essentially a new colonial tool to impose control over the humanitarian aid file in the Gaza Strip, turning it into a tool for political and security blackmail and a prelude to imposing the realities of forced displacement, warning that any international institution or so-called “donor” involved in this mechanism without a clear international legal cover or dealing with the occupation as a reference or coordinating body will be complicit.
Gantz: No Need to Renew Settlements in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Army Radio quoted the head of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, as saying that he does not believe that settlements in the Gaza Strip should be renewed, adding that there is enough important settlement that needs to take place in the West Bank, the north, and the south.
Israel Shells Sheja'iyya and Al-Tuffah Neighborhoods with Artillery
AL-JAZEERA: The Sheja’iyya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods, east of Gaza City, were subjected to Israeli artillery shelling, with no reports of casualties so far.
UNRWA: Gaza Has Become Land of Despair, Siege Must End
UNRWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) quoted a member of its team in Gaza as saying that the hunger in the Gaza Strip is unprecedented. The agency added that Gaza has become a land of despair, and the siege must end, aid must enter, detainees must be released, and a ceasefire must be immediate.
14 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from the continuous Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since dawn today has risen to 14.
Israel Turns Journalist Ali Al-Samoudi Into Administrative Detention
AL-JAZEERA: The Palestinian Prisoners Club stated that the occupation’s intelligence issued an administrative detention order against journalist Ali Al-Samoudi for a period of 6 months.
Killed and Injured in Israeli Bombing Targeting Central Gaza Strip
AL-JAZEERA:
A Palestinian was killed in Israeli artillery shelling of the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
A young man was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing of a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Strip.
A young man was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
UNRWA: Israel Bombed School Sheltering Around 2,000 Displaced in Gaza
UNRWA: Israeli forces bombed an agency school that had become a shelter for displaced people in the Bureij camp in central Gaza twice, noting that the school was sheltering around 2,000 people, many of whom had been displaced countless times during this war.
Sa'ar Affirms: No Guarantee of Safety for Detainees amid Escalating Fighting in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar commenting on the renewed fighting in Gaza that it cannot be said there is no danger to the detainees, given the opposition and the families of the detainees rejecting plans to expand ground operations in Gaza.
Israeli Army Storms UNRWA Schools in Shuafat Camp in Jerusalem
AL-JAZEERA: Sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that occupation forces stormed schools belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Shuafat camp, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, in preparation for their closure.
Gaza Civil Defense: 75% of Our Vehicles Stopped Due to Lack of Fuel
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Civil Defense in Gaza reported that 75% of its vehicles have stopped due to the lack of diesel to operate them, noting that it faces a significant shortage in the availability of electricity generators and oxygen devices throughout the Strip.
Sa'ar: We Did Not Receive Prior Notification Regarding US Halting Attacks on 'Houthis'
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirming that Israel did not receive prior notification regarding US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a halt to attacks on the Houthis (Ansarallah – PC).
Ansarallah Strikes May Target Israeli Infrastructure
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 quoted security sources as saying that the security establishment held consultations regarding scenarios of the electricity grid being targeted by Ansarallah strikes.
Israel Refuses Entry of Medical Teams to Gaza amid Rising Burn Injuries
ASSOCIATED PRESS:
The Associated Press quoted aid workers confirming that Israel has refused the entry of international medical teams in recent weeks, despite the ability of some to reach the Strip.
Doctors Without Borders told the agency that a large number of people in Gaza need reconstructive surgery, but there are only a few plastic surgeons left.
The organization confirmed that the number of burn injuries due to the bombing of Khan Yunis has increased fivefold since Israel resumed its bombing in March
Six Killed in Israeli Bombing of Two Homes in Sheja'iyya and Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City in the central Strip.
Spanish Iberia Express Airlines Suspends Flights to Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Spanish Iberia Express airline announced the suspension of its flights to Israel following the suspension of flights to Ben Gurion Airport by several companies.
Ben-Gvir: Israel Must Rely on Itself
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that Israel should make it clear to US President Donald Trump that providing humanitarian aid “to those who use it against Israel harms its chances of victory”.
Two Children Killed in Israeli Bombing of Bureij Camp and Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera’s correspondent confirmed the discovery of the body of a child who went missing following an Israeli bombing of a school sheltering displaced people in the Bureij camp two days ago. He also reported the killing of a child as a result of Israeli artillery shelling of displaced persons’ tents west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian children gather at their friend’s grave, killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.
Father of Israeli Captive: Cabinet Looking for Imaginary Victory in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Army Radio quoted the father of the Israeli-American captive, Idan Alexander, as saying that the war cabinet is looking for an “imaginary victory” in Gaza, referring to its decision to expand the ground operation in the Strip under the pretext of achieving “complete victory.”
Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out demolition operations of residential buildings in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip
Israeli Defense Minister Threatens Iran and Ansarallah
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Iran, saying that what Israel did to “Hezbollah, Hamas, Assad, and the Houthis” it will also do to Tehran.
News Roundup from the Israeli Genocide in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
- The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip said that a number of people were killed and others were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting a house in Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Strip.
- Israeli artillery shelled the Al-Batan Al-Samin area in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in a series of bombardments that began in early morning hours.
- The Israeli army carried out demolitions of residential buildings in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
- Two fishermen were injured by Israeli naval fire in the sea off the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
- Four people were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shells falling on tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.
- A child was shot in the foot by the occupation forces in the vicinity of the Al-Sumoud camp in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.
- A Palestinian succumbed to his injuries sustained in the Israeli bombing of a restaurant west of Gaza City yesterday, Wednesday.
