Arab Local Councils in Israel Go on General Strike to Protest against Inequality

Arab local councils in Israel went today on a general strike in protest against the failure of the Israeli government to respond to their demands to compensate them for the great losses suffered in light of the coronavirus pandemic and to treat them equally to their Jewish counterparts.

Heads of the Arab local councils protested on Monday outside the Israeli Ministry of Finance in West Jerusalem, with the participation of a number of Arab members of the Israeli parliament from the Joint List.

NAZARETH Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg pic.twitter.com/3evqjcURfq — Children of Peace (@ChildrenofPeace) May 5, 2020

The strike, called for by the Regional Committee of the Heads of Arab Local Councils, included all departments of the councils.

The protesters raised signs and chanted slogans condemning the Israeli government’s policy of systematic discrimination, rejecting its official racist policy towards the Arab masses and their councils.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)