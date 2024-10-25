By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Where is the system of justice in the United Nations? Only to put out documents and statements? Are the lives of the children of Palestine not worth anything?”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has questioned the “system of justice” within the United Nations, saying every time a missile falls on a residential building in Gaza, Beirut or southern Lebanon, “it sets fire and destruction to the United Nations system.”

“Every time a high-precision missile falls on an apartment building in Gaza, Beirut, or the South of Lebanon, killing men, women and children, it sets fire and destruction to the United Nations system,” Maduro said at the BRICS Summit in Russia on Thursday.

“Where is the International Court of Justice? Or was it created only to persecute the countries of the south?” he asked.

‘Re-Founding of UN’ Urged

“Where is the system of justice in the United Nations? Only to put out documents and statements? Are the lives of the children of Palestine not worth anything?” Maduro continued in his speech at the summit attended by several heads of state.

JUST IN: 🇻🇪🇮🇱 Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro slams Israel at BRICS Summit. "Every time a high-precision missile falls on an apartment building in Gaza, Beirut, or Lebanon…killing men, women, and children…it sets fire to and destroys the United Nations system. A new… pic.twitter.com/d3GSlqbu0h — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) October 24, 2024

Maduro urged “our voices” to be raised, urging considerations “for a practical and bold plan for a re-founding of the United Nations system, which agonizes at the emergence of Nazi and fascist currents throughout this painful historical situation.”

He said a “new world is possible. We believe a new world has already been born,” adding that the “BRICS is the epicenter of the historical birth of this new world.”

‘UN Not Fulfilling Mandate’ – Ramaphosa

His statements follow similar criticism of the UN by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the summit who said the UN Security Council “has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security.”

“We see from many conflicts raging across the world that the UN Security Council has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security,” Ramaphosa said in his speech at the BRICS Summit Open Plenary Session on Wednesday.

“It does not represent the interests of the global community, and therefore does not have the means to give effect to the global desire for peace,” he added.

“The International Court of Justice has made it clear that the international community has a duty to prevent genocide by Israel,” Ramaphosa pointed out, adding that the “countries of the world have a responsibility not to fund or facilitate Israel’s genocidal actions.”

“Lasting peace and security will not be achieved until Palestinians have realised their aspirations for statehood, justice and freedom,” he said.

BRICS Condemns Israel

On Wednesday, the BRICS Summit adopted a joint declaration expressing grave concern at Israel’s military assault in the Gaza Strip and West Bank that has “led to mass killing” and called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

“We reiterate our grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.”

“We express alarm over the situation in Southern Lebanon. We condemn the loss of civilian lives and the immense damage to civilian infrastructure resulting from attacks by Israel in residential areas in Lebanon and call for immediate cessation of military acts,” the declaration added.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

Beit Lahia, northern Gaza in the aftermath of relentless Israeli bombardments. pic.twitter.com/FNFrvEp5TM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 25, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,847 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 100,544 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)