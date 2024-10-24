By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“It does not represent the interests of the global community, and therefore does not have the means to give effect to the global desire for peace.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticized the United Nations, saying the Security Council “has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security.”

“We see from many conflicts raging across the world that the UN Security Council has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security,” Ramaphosa said in his speech during the BRICS Summit Open Plenary Session in Kaza, Russia on Wednesday.

“It does not represent the interests of the global community, and therefore does not have the means to give effect to the global desire for peace,” he added.

Palestinian Self-Determination

Paying homage to Russia’s support during the struggle against apartheid, Ramaphosa said South Africa understands “the value of global support for a people’s right to self-determination and statehood.”

“As the world bears witness to the continued plight of the Palestinian people, South Africa is compelled to emulate that spirit of solidarity,” he emphasized.

The president expressed grave concern at “the further escalation of a conflict that has already caused so much death and destruction.”

ICJ Case

“The International Court of Justice has made it clear that the international community has a duty to prevent genocide by Israel,” he pointed out, adding that the “countries of the world have a responsibility not to fund or facilitate Israel’s genocidal actions.”

“Lasting peace and security will not be achieved until Palestinians have realised their aspirations for statehood, justice and freedom,” he said.

Ramaphosa said peace and security across the world require the collective will of the community of nations, adding it “requires a UN Security Council that is representative and inclusive.”

‘Escalation of Conflict’

In his speech on Thursday at the BRICS Summit Outreach session, Ramaphosa again emphasized that South Africa “is concerned about the military aggression by Israel against the people of Gaza, which we have characterised as genocide.”

He explained that it was “this genocide” that led South Africa to approach the International Court of Justice “with a view to stopping the killing of innocent women and children in Gaza.”

“We believe the world cannot sit by and watch the suffering,” he said, “The world cannot afford a region-wide escalation of the conflict.”

Ramphosa pointed out that South Africa has been unwavering in advocating for a two-state solution that would see an independent Palestinian state along the borders set out in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“This would be in line with UN resolutions, international law and internationally agreed parameters,” he stated.

“We call on the international community and the UN Security Council in particular to address the spiralling conflict,” Ramaphosa stressed.

The president pointed out that over the years, “BRICS has emerged as an important voice of the Global South”, and that security co-operation should continue “to enhance mutual trust and build practical cooperation.”

‘Mass Killing’ – BRICS

On Wednesday, the BRICS Summit adopted a joint declaration expressing grave concern at Israel’s military assault in the Gaza Strip and West Bank that has “led to mass killing” and called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

“We reiterate our grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.”

“We express alarm over the situation in Southern Lebanon. We condemn the loss of civilian lives and the immense damage to civilian infrastructure resulting from attacks by Israel in residential areas in Lebanon and call for immediate cessation of military acts,” the declaration added.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,847 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 100,544 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Famine and Displacement

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

