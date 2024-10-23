BRICS Summit Condemns Israel’s ‘Mass Killing’ in Gaza, West Bank – Call for Urgent Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We reiterate our grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular … the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing …”

The BRICS economic group has adopted a joint declaration expressing grave concern at Israel’s military assault in the Gaza Strip and West Bank that has “led to mass killing” and called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

“We stress the urgent need for an immediate comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and detainees from both sides who are being held illegally, and the unimpeded, sustained and large-scale flow of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, as well as an end to all aggressive actions,” said the Kazan Declaration, named after the Russian city hosting the group’s three-day summit, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

JUST IN: BRICS officially condemns Israel and calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/cnNkrqsu4R — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) October 23, 2024

BRICS countries reiterated their “grave concern” at the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in occupied Palestinian territories due to Israel’s military operation.

“We reiterate our grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.”

“We express alarm over the situation in Southern Lebanon. We condemn the loss of civilian lives and the immense damage to civilian infrastructure resulting from attacks by Israel in residential areas in Lebanon and call for immediate cessation of military acts,” the declaration added.

It also condemned Israeli attacks on “humanitarian operations, infrastructure, personnel and distribution points.”

Security Council Resolutions

The declaration, published by the Kremlin, called for the full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and welcomed efforts by Egypt and Qatar, as well as other regional and international efforts, to achieve an immediate ceasefire and accelerate humanitarian aid.

China's President Xi Jinping has called for a ceasefire in Gaza to “stop the killing” as soon as possible, while he addressed leaders during the BRICS summit in Russia. pic.twitter.com/Ra67h7lvNV — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 23, 2024

“We also express our alarm that further escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip risks increasing tensions, extremism and extremely harmful consequences at the regional and global levels,” the declaration added, further calling on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and avoid “escalatory actions and provocative statements.”

The declaration went on to note the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in the proceedings initiated by South Africa against Israel.

Palestine’s UN Membership

It added that BRICS reaffirms its support for Palestine’s admission as a full UN member “in the context of our unwavering commitment to the two-state solution, based on international law.”​​​​​​​

BRICS SUMMIT DECLARATION: We stress the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. We strongly condemn Israel's targeting of humanitarian operations and aid distribution centers in Gaza. Pager bombings in Lebanon violate international laws. We condemn… pic.twitter.com/8km7cQpcLj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 23, 2024

Earlier, China’s President Xi Jinping called for a de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine as the war between the countries has nearly been going on for three years.

Addressing a closed-door session of leaders of BRICS member nations in the Russian city of Kazan, the Chinese president also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon amid air bombardment by Israel.

“We need to push for a ceasefire as soon as possible, to stop the killing,” he said, “and work tirelessly for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.”

ICJ Case

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire saying “The continuing conflict in Gaza, the Middle East, resulting in the deaths of so many Palestinians is a matter of great concern.”

'Make BRICS more effective instrument for global peace ' – Ramaphosa urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls for Palestinian self-determination#BRICS #BRICS2024 #BRICSSummit #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/iFCI9dUG6i — Viory Video (@vioryvideo) October 23, 2024

“We must continue to insist that there must be a ceasefire with immediate effect and that there should also be recognition for the self-determination of the Palestinians,” stressed Ramaphosa.

He also said that the International Court of Justice “has made it clear that the international community has a duty to prevent genocide by Israel.”

“The countries of the world have a responsibility not to fund or facilitate Israel’s genocidal actions,” Ramaphosa added.

Iran’s Membership

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also announced that “Iran has become a fully-fledged member of the BRICS.”

“Thus we now have additional opportunities for joint work on the international stage.”

Russia's President Putin said this today during the BRICS Summit, in a meeting with Iranian President Pezeshkian: pic.twitter.com/UEoWCAghsr — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) October 23, 2024

The BRICS summit includes longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – the source of the group’s name – along with recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Nearly 43,000 Killed

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,792 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 100,412 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Famine and Displacement

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, Anadolu)