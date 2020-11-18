Bahraini Foreign Minister Lands in Israel, Promises Full Normalization

Bahrain and Israel cement their diplomatic agreement with a visit to Tel Aviv by a top Bahraini official. (Photo: via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Bahrain and Israel cemented their diplomatic agreement with a visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday by a top Bahraini official. 

The Bahraini foreign minister Abdullatif al-Zayani arrived in Israel on his first official visit to the country since the small Arab nation established diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in September, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli Jerusalem Post reported that al-Zayani arrived on the first commercial flight to Israel on board of Bahrain’s flag carrier Gulf Air.

Joining the Bahraini officials was an American delegation headed by Washington’s envoy in the Middle East, Avi Berkowitz.

At the headquarters of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, al-Zayani said he “submitted an official request to the Israeli government to open an embassy in Israel,” Anadolu news agency reported. 

The Bahraini government has also agreed to the Israeli request to open an embassy in the Bahraini capital Manama.  

“We agreed in our talks to open an Israeli embassy in Manama and a Bahraini embassy in Israel as soon as possible, and I hope that we can celebrate their opening by the end of the year,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.

“I promise you to come to Manama in the near future and we will continue constructive discussions that we started today, and we will continue to strengthen relations between our countries and our peoples,” the Israeli minister was also quoted as saying. 

Addressing the Bahraini delegation, Ashkenazi said: “We are more than just friends, we are also partners who share a vision, purpose and commitment.”

On September 15, both small Gulf countries Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements at the White House.

“The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve their cause,” Anadolu reported. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

