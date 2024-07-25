Israel at the Olympics – More than Double Standards

July 25, 2024 Articles, Features, Videos
Robert Inlakesh speaks about double standards at the Olympics. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The IOC has now been exposed for valuing the lives of white Ukrainians more than Palestinians.

Double standards would be putting it mildly.

While pretending that its ban on Russia and Russian athletes from the Olympics was motivated by a genuine opposition to violations of international law, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has now been exposed for valuing the lives of white Ukrainians more than Palestinians.

Countless anti-war movements across the globe have petitioned the IOC to ban Israel, yet these petitions and protests fell on deaf ears, as the Olympics proudly hosts Israel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

