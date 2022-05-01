Battle for Al-Aqsa Will Begin After Ramadan, Saya Hamas Leader in Gaza (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas’ political leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, said during a press conference on Saturday that the “big battle” for Al-Aqsa Mosque will begin after Ramadan if Israel “does not cease its aggression” at the mosque.

“The battle to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque will begin after the month of Ramadan,” Sinwar said, “because the Zionists have a number of dates when they will try to breach the mosque.”

Sinwar also called on the Ra’am Party, the Islamist movement that is part of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government to “leave the coalition immediately.”

Israeli authorities are allowing Jewish settlers to desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque, while Israeli occupation forces carry out raids and attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem almost daily.

During the holy month of Ramadan, hundreds of Palestinian worshippers have been wounded in Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(Photos & Video: Hamas Press Office)