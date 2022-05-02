Israeli Forces Injure Three Palestinians near Ramallah

May 2, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

Three Palestinian young men were injured on Monday by Israeli gunfire, while a fourth was detained, during an Israeli military raid in the village of Ni’lin, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the Palestinian village, injuring three young men with live bullets.

They were taken to the hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable.

Additionally, Israeli soldiers detained a youth after raiding his family’s home in the village.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

