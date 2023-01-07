Ben-Gvir Visits Prison to Ensure No Improvements Made to Palestinian Prisoners’ Conditions

Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Nafha prison. (Photo: Ben-Gvir TW Page)

Israel’s newly appointed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir paid his first visit on Thursday to the Nafha Prison to make sure that conditions had not improved for Palestinian prisoners, in the wake of a High Court ruling in their favor, Israeli media reported.

According to the Isreali newspaper Haaretz, Israel Prison Service Commissioner Katy Perry accompanied Ben-Gvir during his visit to the prison.

“I came to Nafha Prison yesterday to ensure that the murderers of Jews are not getting better conditions as a result of the construction of new cells,” Ben Gvir said, adding:

“I was glad to see that the Israel Prison Service does not intend to improve their holding conditions.”

According to The Times of Israel, Ben-Gvir “has also spoken in favor of introducing the death sentence” to convicted prisoners.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

