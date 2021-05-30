Bennett Shows Pakistani Hospital in Video as ‘Hamas Headquarters’

Israel’s former defense minister was caught out this week by Pakistani social media users who highlighted the right-wing politician’s false use of a photo of a Pakistani hospital to describe the “headquarters” of Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Naftali Bennett, who is currently in talks with other Israeli opposition leaders to form a new government, used a photo of the Shifa International Hospital in the Pakistani capital Islamabad in a video posted on May 20.

So you mean to that that this Shifa Hospital located in Islamabad is used by Hammas? Seriously? Unbelievable. Lost mind I guess. pic.twitter.com/DLmk1ug4DJ — Asim Khan (@Khans_Lab) May 22, 2021

The Yamina leader unwittingly used the photo to represent the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which he falsely alleged was used as the headquarters of the Hamas militant group.

Al-Shifa is the largest hospital in the Palestinian enclave and treated hundreds of civilians injured during 11 days of intensive Israeli airstrikes and shelling this month.

Level of #Israeli propaganda!

Former Israel defence Minister Naftali Bennett showing images of #Pakistani Al-Shifa Hospital in Islamabad while referring to "Dar Al-Shifa" Medical complex in #Gaza.@naftalibennett pic.twitter.com/VIAo33MoNZ — Kami (@TimbakTwoo) May 21, 2021

In the video, addressed to celebrities who have criticized Israel over the brutal bombardment and occupation of Palestinian lands, Bennett also claimed a school was being used as a weapons store by Hamas.

He also repeated the official Israeli allegation that the Al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza, which contained homes and international media offices before being completely destroyed in an airstrike, was a Hamas military intelligence office. Israel has not provided any evidence for those claims.

