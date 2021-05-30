Bennett Shows Pakistani Hospital in Video as ‘Hamas Headquarters’

Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

Israel’s former defense minister was caught out this week by Pakistani social media users who highlighted the right-wing politician’s false use of a photo of a Pakistani hospital to describe the “headquarters” of Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Naftali Bennett, who is currently in talks with other Israeli opposition leaders to form a new government, used a photo of the Shifa International Hospital in the Pakistani capital Islamabad in a video posted on May 20.

The Yamina leader unwittingly used the photo to represent the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which he falsely alleged was used as the headquarters of the Hamas militant group.

Al-Shifa is the largest hospital in the Palestinian enclave and treated hundreds of civilians injured during 11 days of intensive Israeli airstrikes and shelling this month.

In the video, addressed to celebrities who have criticized Israel over the brutal bombardment and occupation of Palestinian lands, Bennett also claimed a school was being used as a weapons store by Hamas.

He also repeated the official Israeli allegation that the Al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza, which contained homes and international media offices before being completely destroyed in an airstrike, was a Hamas military intelligence office. Israel has not provided any evidence for those claims.

