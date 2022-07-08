Bittersweet Moment: Palestinian Students Celebrate End of Year without Two Colleagues (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian female high school students celebrate the completion of their 2022 final exams (Tawjihi) in Gaza City.

In June, over 87,000 Palestinian students took their final exams in Gaza, in the occupied West Bank and in Palestinian schools throughout the region, which abide by the Palestinian school curriculum.

Sadly, this year, two students could not graduate because they were killed during the latest Israeli war on Gaza.

The exam results will be published later this month. The Palestine Chronicle will keep you updated on the story.

(Translated by Mohammed Rafik Mhawesh. Edited by Romana Rubeo)

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)