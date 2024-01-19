BREAKING – Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Tawfiq Hafiz Hijazi, 17, was killed by Israeli army gunfire on Friday evening near the city of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian teenager near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, Tawfiq Hafiz Hijazi, 17, was killed by Israeli army gunfire on Friday evening.

Medical sources at the Palestine Medical Complex said that Hajazi was struck by live ammunition in the head, sustaining critical injuries.

He was initially rushed to the hospital in a critical health condition before he died of his wounds.

Breaking | Israeli occupation forces shot a young man near Al-Mazra'a Al-Sharqiya village east of Ramallah.#IsraeliNewNazism pic.twitter.com/8uRCudfBc1 — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) January 19, 2024

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

The latest report by the UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordination Office (OCHA) indicates that 2023 marked “the highest number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem” since the UN began recording casualties in 2005.

Since October 7, 2023, and as of January 18, 2024, a total of 357 Palestinians have been killed, including 90 children, in the occupied West Bank.

(WAFA, PC)