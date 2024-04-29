GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Rafah | Al-Qassam Bombs Israeli Military Site | China: War Must Stop – Day 206

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 20 Palestinians, including five children, were killed in an Israeli massacre in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Following an ambush on Sunday, where three Israeli soldiers were killed and 11 wounded, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced it bombed the headquarters of the Israeli 769th Eastern Brigade in northern Israel. Beijing said the war on Gaza is unacceptable to the human conscience while Paris is cautiously optimistic about the possibility of a ceasefire. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,488 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,643 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, April 29, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

EGYPTIAN FM: The international community rejects the military solution in Rafah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving martyrs and wounded.

JORDANIAN FM: Netanyahu must not be allowed to destroy the region.

SAUDI FM: We need a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of Palestinians killed in the bombing of Rafah rose to 25, including 10 women and 5 children.

Monday, April 29, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

BLINKEN: We have not seen a plan that guarantees protection for civilians in Rafah.

LAPID: The most urgent task is the prisoner exchange deal.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,488 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,643 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, April 29, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

Medicine refrigerators in Gaza and the north are at risk of stopping due to the depletion of diesel fuel. We appeal to international institutions to quickly introduce diesel fuel to operate refrigerators and ambulances.

IRANIAN FM: Security and stability will not be achieved in our region except with the end of the occupation in the Palestinian territories.

JORDANIAN FM: Jordan demands a clear international position to prevent any attack on Rafah.

CHANNEL 12: Netanyahu is pushing for the appointment of Major General Eliezer Toledano to head Military Intelligence.

Monday, April 29, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed the headquarters of the Israeli 769th Eastern Brigade.

CHINESE FM: What is happening in Gaza is unacceptable to the human conscience.

FRENCH FM: Gaza ceasefire talks are cautious but making progress.

Monday, April 29, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in northern Israel, while the Al Jazeera correspondent said that sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its environs in the Galilee area.

Monday, April 29, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army said that its forces bombed Lebanese Hezbollah targets last night, including operational infrastructure and military buildings in the Jabal Balat and Marwahin areas in southern Lebanon.

Monday, April 29, 08:15 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Number of people killed as a result of the Israeli raids on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip rose to 20, including 5 children.

SAUDI MEDIA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Monday in Saudi Arabia, the first leg of a tour of the region, to boost the chances of a truce between Israel and Hamas.

