Genocide Continues – Scores Killed as Israel Carries Out New Massacres in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured as Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza continued for 206 consecutive days.

Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre in the southern city of Rafah in which at least 20 Palestinians were killed, including 5 children, in an Israeli raid.

The raid targeted three residential buildings in different areas of the city.

A number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured after the occupation warplanes bombed a house west of Gaza City, including children and women, while dozens sustained various injuries, Quds News Network reported.

AL-JAZEERA: Number of people killed as a result of the Israeli raids on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip rose to 20, including 5 children. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/6VvJadsBqK pic.twitter.com/xhMOe8aPx2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 29, 2024

Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Hijazi family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, resulting in the killing of at least two women. A number of people are missing under the rubble, and several others were injured.

On Monday morning, Israeli occupation forces shelled several artillery shells east of the Bureij refugee camp.

The Israeli occupation forces also targeted with artillery shelling the north of the Nuseirat and Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip, and also targeted the eastern area of ​​the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation planes bombed a house for the Al-Mashal family in Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, and its planes also bombed a house for the Hijazi family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza.

Israeli aircraft also bombed the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of the city, and a raid also targeted the government supporters’ compound west of Gaza.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,454 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)