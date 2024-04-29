‘Situation Remains Dire’ – WCK to Resume Aid Operations in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The relief organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) will resume operations in the besieged Gaza Strip, four weeks after seven of its aid workers were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. We are restarting our operation with the same energy, dignity, and focus on feeding as many people as possible,” Erin Gore, the CEO of WCK said in a statement on Sunday.

The organization “will continue to get as much food into Gaza, including northern Gaza, as possible—by land, air, or sea,” she stressed.

“We have 276 trucks, with the equivalent of almost 8 million meals, ready to enter through the Rafah Crossing. We’ll also send trucks from Jordan,” Gore explained. “We’re exploring the maritime corridor and utilizing the Ashdod Port. In addition to 68 community kitchens, we’re building a third high production kitchen in Mawasi (the other two are in Rafah and Deir al-Balah).”

The aid workers, from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, and Palestine, were killed in consecutive airstrikes that targeted the WCK-branded vehicles they were traveling in.

Forced to Decide

“We have been forced to make a decision: stop feeding altogether during one of the worst hunger crises ever, … or keep feeding knowing that aid, aid workers, and civilians are being intimidated and killed,” Gore said.

“These are the hardest conversations and we have considered all perspectives when deliberating. Ultimately, we decided that we must keep feeding,” emphasized Gore.

Israel admitted carrying out the attack, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying “This happens in war.”

The WCK at the time said the killings were “unforgivable,” saying it was “not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war.”

Gore said the Israeli forces have since “apologized for the attack, calling it a ‘grave mistake’,” and saying “they have changed their rules of operation.”

“While we have no concrete assurances, we continue to seek answers and advocate for change with the goal of better protecting WCK and all NGO workers serving selflessly in the worst humanitarian conditions. Our demand for an impartial and international investigation remains,” the CEO said.

The attack on the aid workers sparked criticism and anger around the world, with the US President Joe Biden saying he was “outraged and heartbroken” by the killings.

Australia and the UK summoned Israel’s ambassador following the attack.

Over 34,400 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,454 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

