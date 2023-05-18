BREAKING: Israeli Minister Threatens to Assassinate Top Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Far-right Israeli minister of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water, Yisrael Katz, threatened to assassinate top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, at the provocative ‘Flag March’ in Jerusalem, The New Arab reported.

Katz took part in the parade wearing a scarf of the Israeli football club, Beitar Jerusalem, which is known for its racism among Israeli football teams and supported by the terrorist organization La Familia.

Katz reportedly threatened Palestinian factions in Gaza and their leaders with assassination if they dare to target the march, saying:

“(Hamas leader) Yahya Sinwar should also know that if he dares to do so, his fate will be the same as his friends in Islamic Jihad,” – referring to the assassinations carried out by Israel during its latest bombardment on Gaza.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sings and dances at the provocative 'Flag March' in #Jerusalem. #FlagMarch #Palestine pic.twitter.com/PubX55hOAp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2023

Katz took advantage of the speech he delivered in front of the far-right Jewish settlers to emphasize that “this government will make judicial amendments and strengthen Jerusalem, the land of Israel and the Israeli people.”

Tensions are high in Jerusalem as tens of thousands of illegal Jewish settlers are expected to march through the Palestinian quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Other Israeli ministers also took part in the provocative parade, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

The event is notorious for scenes of Israelis chanting racist slogans such as “Death to Arabs” and harassing Palestinians as they parade through the Old City.

