Palestinian Shop Owners in Jerusalem’s Old City Forced to Close ahead of ‘Flag March’

Shop owners in the Old City of Jerusalem were forced to close their businesses by Israeli forces on Thursday, under the threat of weapons, on the pretext of securing the site for the provocative ‘flag march’, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Tensions are high in Jerusalem as tens of thousands of illegal Jewish settlers are expected to march through the Palestinian quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday.

Israeli media reported that members of the Israeli government will take part in the provocative ‘Flag March’, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

The event is notorious for scenes of Israelis chanting racist slogans such as “Death to Arabs” and harassing Palestinians as they parade through the Old City.

Illegal Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, assault journalists in Jerusalem's Old City. pic.twitter.com/q8yoQAgMfD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2023

According to WAFA, Israeli forces intensified their military measures in the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Old City, turning it into a military barracks.

(The New Arab, PC)