BREAKING | Jewish Settler Stabs Palestinian Bus driver in Jerusalem

A Jewish settler today stabbed a Palestinian bus driver in West Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Khaled Abu Tayeh, member of the Silwan Land Defense Committee, said that a Jewish settler stabbed Mohammad Abu-Nab, a bus driver, twice in the back in West Jerusalem’s Givat Shaul neighborhood, built on the ruins of the depopulated village of Deir Yassin.

Last night, Jewish Israeli youths marched in the streets of Jerusalem, chanting "Death to Arabs."

What's left to say? Settlers are marching in the streets, calling for the genocide of those the land was stolen from. Is this one of the hallmarks of "democracy" we're just missing? pic.twitter.com/7PCHJsO44Q — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) September 10, 2021

Abu-Nab, a resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, was rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment, where medics described his injury as moderate.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Watch | Scores of extremist Israeli settlers break into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied #Jerusalem, today. pic.twitter.com/KGqm36HT3K — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 15, 2021

Settlers‘ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)