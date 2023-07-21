BRICS Summit Calls for Establishment of Independent Palestinian State

The BRICS summit conference, held on Thursday in the South African capital of Pretoria, has called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The conference, attended by a delegation of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), saw the issuance of a resolution on Palestine.

The resolution called for the implementation of United Nations and UN Security Council resolutions related to the Palestinian issue, including Resolution No. 2334 on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the framework of the two-state solution, by establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Palestinian delegation met with a number of delegations of the participating parties, including the African National Congress (ANC) Party and the Communist Party, and discussed the latest developments in occupied Palestine.

(WAFA, PC)