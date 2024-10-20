‘Burying the Truth under Rubble of Gaza’ – Israel Unmasked

By Dr. M. Reza Behnam

“You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep Spring from coming.” – Pablo Neruda

For over a year, the masters of war in Israel and the United States, abetted by the corporate media, have buried truth under the rubble of Gaza. The US mainstream media have acted as the hewers of wood and drawers of water for the empire.

To understand how we got here, we need to borrow from the 19th-century Scottish author, Walter Scott, who wrote, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”

Scott’s reflection helps in understanding how the media have turned the horrific suffering of Palestinians and Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza into just another news story—an “acceptable” scrim as we go about our daily lives. It also provides insight into how the Israeli regime soaked in blood has been portrayed as the victim, the good soldier and worthy of defense.

Israel is a veteran of information deception. For a half-century, they have defined the narrative and controlled the information environment in order to hide their brutal apartheid occupation and expansionist goals in Palestine. They have overwhelmed audiences, particularly in the United States, with information favorable to Israel’s cause and suppressed that which has challenged their narrative.

Television anchors, journalists and the “intelligentsia” in think tanks that dot the nation’s capital have been conditioned to accept and defend Israel’s political trope and to swiftly discredit the arguments of those who challenge its dissembling.

Corporate media self-censorship, underreporting, airbrushing of atrocities, failure to contextualize the Palestinian experience under apartheid rule and, most egregious, ignoring America’s complicity in constructing and maintaining the Israeli apartheid regime over 76 years, have contributed to an environment that has encouraged Israel to become increasingly violent.

The worst journalistic practices were glaring after the Palestinian offensive of October 7, 2023. The mind managers have allowed Israel to establish the parameters of the message, of what could/ could not be written and said.

Coverage would be done Israel’s way—through a military lens. All foreign news organizations operating in Israel are subject to the rules of a military censor, with only certain subjects allowed. It is commonplace, for instance, to read or to hear journalists begin their reports with “Israel said.”

There has also been little attention paid to Tel Aviv’s refusal to permit foreign journalists access to Gaza, to the regime’s internal media censorship and bans, and to the 128 Palestinian journalists and media staff in Gaza, who have been targeted and killed by the Israeli military.

Although the media gave an inordinate amount of coverage to the Israeli stories about mass killings, beheaded babies and allegations of widespread and systematic rape during the October attack, no such attention has been paid to Israel’s “Hannibal Directive” and “Dahiya Doctrine.”

On October 7, the Israeli military gave its forces permission to execute the Hannibal Directive. Adopted in 1986, the code of conduct allows soldiers to kill their own people if they are going to be taken alive by their perceived enemy. A growing body of evidence has revealed that hundreds of Israelis who died that day were killed, not by Hamas, but by their own soldiers.

The Dahiya doctrine became official military policy after Israel’s devastating attack on Lebanon in 2006. Named after the Dahiya suburb in Beirut, the doctrine —illegal under international law—calls for the use of massive, disproportionate force and deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure in future wars.

For far too long, deceptive narratives have been used and scant attention has been paid to Israel’s indefensible policies. This is particularly the case regarding UN General Assembly Partition Resolution 181 (1947) that Israel used to declare statehood and in its colonizing of what was left of historic Palestine.

By eschewing years of Israeli apartheid rule and the 16-year siege of the Gaza Strip, the public was left with the impression that the October assault was a random unprovoked act of violence. They heard few details of the crushing siege Israel imposed on Gaza when it withdrew in 2005, leaving behind a restrictive disengagement plan retaining exclusive control over Gaza’s air space, territorial waters, borders, electricity, water supply and movement of people and goods.

History reveals that there is a direct link between occupation and violence; that occupied people will use whatever means they have to be free, including violence.

International law (Fourth Geneva Convention, 1949) affirms the right of national liberation movements to resist, to use force against military occupation.

Through a more nuanced lens, Hamas’s action on October 7 could be seen as a reasonable and expected reaction to Israel’s violent unending colonizing project.

The media failed to remember that, like Hamas, the African National Congress was labeled a terrorist organization by the United States. And that it was only in 2008, that Nelson Mandela, imprisoned for 27 years for opposing the South African apartheid regime, was removed from the US terror watchlist—transformed from “terrorist” to a celebrated “beacon for freedom and democracy.”

The concocted myth of the noble Israeli, circumspect warrior and “civilized aggressor” do not correspond with the images coming from Gaza and Lebanon. Logic, however, has been turned on its head as the people of Palestine are told to accept that they—the colonized and oppressed—have no right to defend themselves and are to blame for the carnage done by the Israeli colonizer.

English novelist, George Orwell (1903-1950), was correct when he keenly observed that “Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and do give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”

Within the corporate media bubble, US scribes have employed political language promoting Israel. National liberation movements fighting against Israeli genocide and US hegemony are labeled terrorists “backed” by Iran. Whereas, Washington’s “backing” of the genocidal fanatics in Tel Aviv is “helping” an ally. Political leadership in Iran is characterized as a “regime,” while Israel is led by a democratic “government.”

Like terrorism, the term “proxy” is also used repeatedly to characterize allies of Iran. Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Ansar Allah in Yemen are falsely represented as vassals of Tehran, that they are not indigenous, but foreign impositions without a mass base of support in their own countries.

Israel’s oppressive presence in the West Bank is portrayed as “defensive,” while Jewish colonizers, protected by its military, ransack and help themselves to Palestinian homes, property and bank accounts. According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 716 Palestinians, including 160 children, have been killed by Israeli army and illegal colonizer attacks in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023.

After a year of war, Israel has proven that it is not a democracy, it is an apartheid entity; it is not a promised land, it is a settler-colonial project; it is not a nation under siege, it is an aggressor; it is not defending itself, it is conducting a genocidal war in Gaza.

Although there have been a number of significant reports on the reality in Gaza, the media has given little, if any, attention to them. We have been kept largely in the dark. They include:

Brown University, Watson Institute, “United States Spending on Israel’s Military Operations and Related US Operations in the Region, October 7, 2023-September 30, 2024. Watson Institute, “The Human Toll: Indirect Deaths from War in Gaza and the West Bank, October 7, 2023 Forward.” Gaza Health Care Letters, October 2, 2024 Open Letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, signed by 99 physicians and other medical professionals who have served in Gaza this past year.

According to the Watson Institute, the Biden administration has spent $22.76 billion financing the genocide in Gaza. In their October 2 letter, one of many addressed to the White House, healthcare workers reported that 62,413 people in Gaza have died of starvation and the death toll is likely greater than 118,908.

It is dangerous and costly to keep “we the people” in the dark. We need to think back on the lies that led us into wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and elsewhere.

Poignantly, the cautionary words of our discredited 37th president, Richard M. Nixon, are eerily relevant today: “Fundamental to our way of life,” he said on November 22, 1972, “is the belief that when information which properly belongs to the public is systematically withheld by those in power, the people soon become ignorant of their own affairs, distrustful of those who manage them, and —eventually—incapable of determining their own destinies.”

It is disingenuous to attempt to convince the public that the assassination of resistance leaders opposed to US-Israeli hegemony in Palestine and in the region will end their struggle for freedom. The tangled web of deception driven by Washington, Tel Aviv and the corporate media will not turn back the resisters.

As they have proven for more than seven decades, they are the masters of their own judgments, decisions and actions.