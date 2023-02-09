ICJ Sets Time Limits for Submission of Statements on Israel’s Practices in Palestine

The International Court of Justice has fixed time limits for the submission of statements on Israel’s practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the official news agency WAFA reported.

This follows the request by the General Assembly of the United Nations for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to render an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices.

The ICJ has fixed July 25, 2023, as the time limit within which written statements on the questions may be presented to the Court, and 25 October 2023 as the time limit within which States and organizations having presented written statements may submit written comments on the written statements made by other states or organizations.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates confirmed the news in a press statement on Thursday and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the procedures regarding the advisory opinion.

(PC, WAFA)