Gaza Ceasefire Progress: Hamas Ready to Discuss Second Phase

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas has confirmed its willingness to engage in the next stage of negotiations, which could determine the long-term future of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas has expressed its willingness to begin discussions on the details of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, two officials from the movement told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Monday.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “Hamas has informed the mediators, during ongoing communications and meetings held with Egyptian mediators last week in Cairo, that we are ready to start the negotiations for the second phase”.

Another source reportedly added that the group is “waiting for the mediators to initiate the next round” of talks, emphasizing that the Hamas delegation is prepared and committed to implementing the terms of the agreement.

“We call on the mediators to ensure that the occupation adheres to the agreement and does not stall,” the sources added.

The ceasefire, which took effect on January 19, was brokered between the Israeli occupation and Hamas.

Under the first phase—lasting six weeks—33 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza were to be released in exchange for 737 Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

During this period, negotiations for the second phase were set to take place, with the goal of reaching a “final end to the war,” according to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The second phase is expected to facilitate the release of the remaining Israeli detainees, while the third and final stage will focus on Gaza’s reconstruction and the return of the remains of Israeli captives who died in custody.

Ahmed Abdel Hadi, Hamas’ representative in Lebanon, previously stated that the upcoming negotiations “will be difficult, but the environment is in our favor.”

He underscored that the officers and soldiers held by the resistance remain a “strong bargaining chip.”

Speaking to Al Mayadeen on Saturday evening, Abdel Hadi asserted that the results of this phase “will be more favorable to the resistance,” citing improved conditions that strengthen Hamas’ position.

However, he acknowledged that Israel is likely to raise its demands and introduce new conditions as the talks progress.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)