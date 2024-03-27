GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Targets Lebanon, Hezbollah Responds | Nasser Hospital under Attack | Ben-Gvir vs. Biden – Day 173

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The northern front is heating up following an Israeli airstrike that killed at least seven civilians in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah threw dozens of rockets, killing a Jewish settler in Kiryat Shmona. Israeli forces continued to target several areas across Gaza and stormed the Nasser Hospital, arresting medical personnel and displaced Palestinians. Israeli Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly told US officials that a local alternative must be found to govern Gaza, while Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir accused US President Joe Biden of following Yahya Sinwar’s line. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,889 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, March 27, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MILITARY SPOKESMAN: The army approved a training program this year that focuses on raising the Air Force’s readiness for war on the northern front.

AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians, including children, were killed in the targeting of a house for the Ajour family, west of Gaza City.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted an Israeli infantry force in Horsh Ramim with appropriate weapons, killing and wounding its members.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: During his meeting with the head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh , in Tehran, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said that the recent events in Gaza are a scandal for America and the Western countries that support Israel.

Wednesday, March 27, 3:50 pm (GMT+2)

REUTERS: Reuters quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that the decision not to send a delegation to Washington was a message to Hamas that international pressure on Israel will not work.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with Badr 1 missiles a gathering of Israeli vehicles and a command headquarters southeast of Kissufim in the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters were able to snipe an Israeli soldier in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex with regular “60 mm caliber” mortar shells.

ISRAELI ARMY: 22 soldiers were injured in the Gaza battles during the past 24 hours.

ANSARALLAH: US and British aircraft launched a raid on the Al-Qatinat area in Saada, Yemen.

AL-JAZEERA: A strong explosion occurred in the northern areas of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, March 27, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A rocket, fired from Gaza, landed in an uninhabited area near Kissufim in the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired at an Israeli site in southern Lebanon.

GALLUP POLL: 55% of Americans oppose the Israeli occupation army’s operation in Gaza, compared to only 36% who support it. The poll showed a decline in American public opinion’s support for the Israeli army’s operation in Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army arrested 8 aid truck drivers while they were heading from the northern Gaza Strip to the Rafah crossing.

Wednesday, March 27, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli government’s judicial advisor said: “I will not defend the law exempting the Haredim without specifying the percentage of those who will be conscripted.” The newspaper added that the religious parties threaten to withdraw from the government if it determines the percentage of Haredim (religious Jews) who will be recruited.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 32,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,889 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 4 Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombing east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The War Council will hold a session tonight to discuss the response of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas to the prisoner exchange deal.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of the Kuwait Roundabout, southeast of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman and her daughter were killed in an Israeli bombing on the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, March 27, 11:45 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of injured people arrived at the Baptist Hospital following an Israeli bombing of Gaza City.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Attacks on health centers violate international laws.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombings of Rafah has risen to 11.

Wednesday, March 27, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GUARDIAN: More than 130 British parliamentarians call for a ban on arms sales to Israel.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet on Wednesday with the families of captured soldiers in Gaza for the first time since the beginning of the war.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli bombing east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation continues to storm and besiege Al-Shifa Complex and burn homes in its surroundings.

Wednesday, March 27, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

BEN-GVIR (to NYT): Biden prefers the approach of the US Congresswoman of Palestinian origin, Rashida Tlaib, and the head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, over the approach of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben Gvir.

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and injured in the Israeli bombings on several areas across the Gaza Strip.

HAARETZ: A Jewish settler was killed in the missile strike that targeted Kiryat Shmona.

Wednesday, March 27, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Kiryat Shmona colony and the 769th Brigade Command in the Kiryat Shmona barracks with dozens of missiles.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling and violent clashes were reported east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of citizens’ homes in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, has risen to nine.

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites and settlements in the Galilee region.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched a raid near the Egyptian border with Gaza, south of the city of Rafah.

Wednesday, March 27, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army said that it carried out a raid on a military building in Al-Habbariyeh, south of Lebanon.

Wednesday, March 27, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: The occupation’s targeting of the Islamic Medical Society center in Hebbariyya “is a crime that will not go unanswered and punished.”

Wednesday, March 27, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least three people were killed and others injured in Israeli raids that targeted two homes in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces stormed Nasser Hospital and arrested medical personnel and displaced persons.

Wednesday, March 27, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli artillery shelling targeting the western areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: Seven volunteers were killed in the Israeli raid of a medical center in the town of Al-Habbariyeh, in southern Lebanon.

REUTERS: During meetings with American officials, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that a local alternative must be found to govern Gaza.

Wednesday, March 27, 2:30 am (GMT+2)

LEBANON: The Lebanese Civil Defense announced the killing of four people in an Israeli raid on an ambulance center in the town of Habariya in southern Lebanon, stressing that the search is continuing for missing people under the rubble.

