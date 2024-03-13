Celebrating Ramadan in Gaza with Steel Wool Fireworks – PHOTOS & VIDEO

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

For Gaza children, Ramadan is a festive month. As families gather to break fast and pray tarawih together, the children find other ways to entertain themselves.

In recent years, the game of spinning around while holding steel wool fireworks has been a particularly popular activity as it is inexpensive, exciting, and, despite the seemingly fiery material, quite harmless.

Now that the majority of those children are trapped alongside their families in large displacement centers in southern Gaza, this activity returns as the main event of every evening, following iftar.

The Palestine Chronicle joined a group of kids as they celebrated Ramadan, in their own unique way, at a refugee center in Rafah.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)