‘Ramadan Kareem with Suzy’ – Improvised ‘Balloons’ Bring Joy to Displaced Gaza Children (PHOTOS)

March 13, 2024 Articles, Features, Images
Children in Rafah have their names written on the balloons, each with special Ramadan greetings. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

For a few moments, these Palestinian children in Rafah, in southern Gaza, seemed oblivious to the genocide taking place all around them. 

There are no Ramadan balloons at the displacement camps in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, thus donated medical gloves are turned into balloons. Better yet the children have their names written on the balloons, each with special Ramadan greetings. 

The Palestine Chronicle took photos of the children and their balloons. This is what they read: 

Ramadan is more beautiful with Suzy. 

Ramadan Kareem from Sujud

Ramadan Kareem from Zuhair. 

Ramadan is more beautiful with Misk. 

Ramadan is more beautiful with Laila.

Ramadan is more beautiful with Lamis. 

Despite the war and hunger, the children were dressed in the best outfits their parents managed to salvage in the rush to escape the war. For a few moments, they seemed oblivious to the genocide taking place all around them. 

Ramadan Kareem from Gaza. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Mahmoud Ajjour is a Gaza-based photojournalist. He is the Palestine Chronicle’s correspondent in the Gaza Strip.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*