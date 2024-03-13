‘Ramadan Kareem with Suzy’ – Improvised ‘Balloons’ Bring Joy to Displaced Gaza Children (PHOTOS)

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

For a few moments, these Palestinian children in Rafah, in southern Gaza, seemed oblivious to the genocide taking place all around them.

There are no Ramadan balloons at the displacement camps in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, thus donated medical gloves are turned into balloons. Better yet the children have their names written on the balloons, each with special Ramadan greetings.

The Palestine Chronicle took photos of the children and their balloons. This is what they read:

Ramadan is more beautiful with Suzy. Ramadan Kareem from Sujud Ramadan Kareem from Zuhair. Ramadan is more beautiful with Misk. Ramadan is more beautiful with Laila. Ramadan is more beautiful with Lamis.

Despite the war and hunger, the children were dressed in the best outfits their parents managed to salvage in the rush to escape the war. For a few moments, they seemed oblivious to the genocide taking place all around them.

Ramadan Kareem from Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)