Confirmed: Top PLO Official Hanan Ashrawi Resigns (Full Statement)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas accepted today, Wednesday, December 9, the resignation of Hanan Ashrawi, an influential member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ashrawi had submitted a written resignation on November 26, but the news was not confirmed until today.

“Longtime political activist and official Hanan Ashrawi, who headed PLO Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy, confirmed today in a statement that she has submitted her resignation to President Abbas to go into effect at the end of this year,” according to WAFA.

Ashrawi’s resignation statement appeared in full on the Twitter account of the PLO Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy.

It read:

“Consistent with my lifelong commitment to the principles of integrity and transparency, I would like to state the following pertaining to my resignation from the PLO Executive Committee. “I met with President Mahmoud Abbas on 24 November 2020 and we had a candid and amicable discussion in which I informed him of my decision to resign from the Executive Committee, effective the end of the year. I sent the resignation in writing on November 26, 2020, with the agreement that it will not be publicly disclosed until all necessary arrangements are concluded. “Regrettably, news of my resignation was leaked from ‘senior sources’ in a misleading and irresponsible manner that led to conjecture and rumors. I refrained from making any comments until I communicated with President Abbas on Tuesday, December 8, and agreed to the disclosure of my resignation and publication of the letter. “The President responded that evening with a notation on my letter deferring the decision till the convening of the Palestine Central Council. While I appreciate and respect the President’s position, I reaffirm my resignation and consider it to be in effect. “I believe it is time to carry out the required reform and to activate the PLO in a manner that restores its standing and role, including by respecting the mandate of the Executive Committee rather than its marginalization and exclusion from decision-making. “The Palestinian political system needs renewal and reinvigoration with the inclusion of youth, women, and additional qualified professional. It is incumbent upon us all to assume our individual responsibilities and to carry out our duties with honesty and integrity, including by facilitating this needed change. “As I have reaffirmed to President Mahmoud Abbas, I will continue to serve the Palestinian people and our just cause in every capacity, albeit outside public office.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, Wafa, Social Media)