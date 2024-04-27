GAZA LIVE BLOG: Children Killed in New Massacres | Reports: Halevi to Resign Soon | Hamas: We Received Response – Day 204

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation forces bombed 25 targets in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, killing scores of Palestinian civilians, including children. Israeli media reported that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi’s resignation could be imminent and that discussion is taking place regarding his successor. The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed it received an official response from the Israeli occupation to its proposal, which was presented to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on April 13. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,388 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,437 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, April 27, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,388 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,437 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, April 27, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli forces bombed with aircraft a Hezbollah military facility in Al-Rayhan and a military building in Kafr Kila, southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 15 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed in Israeli raids on two homes in Rafah and the Nuseirat camp.

AL-JAZEERA: Photojournalist Ibrahim Al-Gharbawi was martyred in an Israeli bombing on Hamad Town in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, Friday.

HEZBOLLAH: Our forces targeted with missiles new positions of Israeli occupation soldiers west of the Shomera settlement in the Western Galilee, and achieved direct hits.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the north and east of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, April 27, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: During the last 24 hours, Israeli forces bombed 25 targets in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of martyrs of the Israeli bombing of a house west of Rafah had risen to six, including four children.

Saturday, April 27, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: The resignation of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy is expected and a discussion is taking place regarding his successor.

CYPRUS: aid shipments resumed from Cyprus to Gaza late on Friday evening, with a ship carrying food supplies sailing to the besieged Palestinian Strip after the aid stopped following the killing of 7 aid workers in an Israeli raid.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Shumira in the Western Galilee, northern Israel.

MAYOR OF BEIT LAHIA: the Israeli army has destroyed 70% of the water wells feeding the Palestinian residents of the city.

Saturday, April 27, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The Ansarallah fired 3 anti-ship ballistic missiles at two ships in the Red Sea.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, April 27, 03:10 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: We received an official response from the Israeli occupation to the movement’s position on truce, which was presented to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on April 13.

AL-JAZEERA: Renewed Israeli raids on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

