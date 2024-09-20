‘Costly Manipulation’ – Captives’ Families Say Israel’s New Proposal is a Trick

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The families described the proposal by Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for prisoners and missing persons, to the US as a trick.

Families of Israeli captives have criticized a proposal for a “safe exit” for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other members of the movement by Tel Aviv as part of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

“Hirsch has once again chosen to engage in a cynical and costly manipulation at the expense of the hostages, their families, and the people of Israel,” the families said in a statement on Thursday.

The proposal also includes the release of all captives in one phase, releasing an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners, disarming Gaza, and implementing an administrative framework to end the war, according to Israeli media.

‘Abandoning’ Captives

The families accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of abandoning the more than 100 captives believed to be held in Gaza, asserting that Hirsch is working behind the scenes to sabotage international efforts for their return.

“This fraudulent process is part of a long series of steps coordinated by Netanyahu and his partners, proving once again that Netanyahu has decided to abandon the hostages,” they said.

The families condemned this as an unprecedented moral and ethical failure by Israel, the report added.

Citing the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, Anadolu said that Hirsch met with the captives’ families to inform them of the new proposal but did not specify when the meeting took place.

He indicated that the outlines of the proposal were presented during discussions with US officials at the White House and the State Department.

Neither the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office nor Hamas has commented on the proposal.

Stalled Talks

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing for months, facilitated by Egypt and Qatar with US support, but have stalled due to Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining control over key territories, while Hamas demands a full Israeli military withdrawal.

Hamas has repeatedly made its commitment clear to accepting the July 2 proposal submitted by US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, despite ongoing delays by Netanyahu in reaching an agreement.

Earlier this month, Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, told reporters at a press conference that Hamas does not require additional proposals for negotiations, insisting on holding Israel accountable for its commitments, especially in light of Netanyahu’s attempts to avoid fulfilling obligations.

“The series of evasions and deceptive maneuvers that Netanyahu is employing to avoid reaching a ceasefire agreement has become entirely exposed to the mediators, the US administration, the global public opinion, and even the Israeli public,” al-Hayya said.

Ongoing Genocide

Israel continues to defy a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,252 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 95,497 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)