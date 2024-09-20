All Member States Expected to Abide by UNGA Resolution – UN Spokesman

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dujarric commented on a resolution that was adopted on Wednesday by the General Assembly, demanding Israel to end its presence in occupied Palestine.

The United Nations Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday that the UN expects all member states to abide by UN resolutions, including those of the General Assembly.

Dujarric made the statement in a press conference in response to a question asked by one of the reporters regarding the resolution that was adopted on Wednesday by the General Assembly demanding Israel to end its presence in occupied Palestine.

When asked about the expectations of the UN Secretary-General’s Antonio Guterres regarding the implementation of the resolution, Dujarric replied: “Well, as always, we expect Member States to abide by all resolutions, including General Assembly resolutions.”

He added that “the resolution requires the Secretary-General to report back on its implementation,” confirming that “he will do so.”

The UN spokesperson reiterated Guterres’ commitment to the decisions made by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“He takes very seriously the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” Dujarric said.

Gaza’s Humanitarian Situation

In the press briefing which covered various topics pertaining to different countries, the UN spokesperson touched on the consequences of the immense challenge of entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Dujarric stated that the Israeli obstruction of entry of aid to the Strip has resulted in “severe supply shortages” within the health establishments across Gaza

“Public health-care facilities in southern Gaza are reporting an over 70 percent shortage of critical medical items,” he said.

The UN spokesperson revealed that the waiting list for medical evacuations of the “critically ill and injured patients” is growing daily due to the collapse of the health system in Gaza.

“As of 12 September, [out of] more than 14,000 patients for whom medical evacuation has been requested since October 2023, just over 5,000 — or 35 percent — have been able to be successfully evacuated outside of the Gaza Strip,” Dujarric stated.

He added that only 219 patients were allowed out since the closure of the Rafah Crossing in May this year.

The UN official warned against the expected harsh conditions that will face displaced Palestinians as winter approaches stressing on the huge challenges facing humanitarian organizations to import “enough material to provide sufficient protection from wind, rain or flooding.”

He concluded by citing a preliminary mapping conducted by “humanitarian partners” of displacement sites that might face flooding during the coming winter season.

“38 makeshift and 13 scattered sites in the Khan Younis, Deir al Balah, and the northern governorates are deemed likely to experience flooding with varying degrees of intensity,” he said.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,252 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,497 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)