Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Content: Meta Deletes over 90,000 Posts at Israel’s Requests

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

DropSite News uncovers how Israel is using Meta to silence pro-Palestinian voices around the world.

The Israeli government has ramped up its crackdown on social media content related to Palestine, with a new report by DropSite News revealing extensive cooperation from Meta—the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

According to the report, “a sweeping crackdown on posts on Instagram and Facebook that are critical of Israel—or even vaguely supportive of Palestinians—was directly orchestrated by the government of Israel”.

Citing “internal Meta data,” DropSite News revealed that Meta complied with 94% of content removal requests submitted by Tel Aviv since October 7, 2023.

In total, Meta is reported to have deleted over 90,000 posts in response to Israeli government requests.

“What makes Israel’s campaign unique is its success in censoring speech in many countries outside of Israel,” the report noted, adding that:

“Israel’s censorship project will echo well into the future, insiders said, as the AI program Meta is currently training how to moderate content will base future decisions on the successful takedown of content critical of Israel’s genocide.”

The data were reportedly provided to Drop Site News by whistleblowers.

“Takedown requests (TDRs) allow individuals, organizations, and government officials to request the removal of content that allegedly violates Meta’s policies,” the report said.

The vast majority of these requests—95%—were categorized under “terrorism, violence, or incitement,” and primarily targeted users in Arab and Muslim-majority countries.

Digital War

The DropSite report comes shortly after The Grayzone published findings showing that more than 100 current Meta employees are former Israeli soldiers or intelligence operatives, some of whom joined the military through a government program that recruits non-Israelis.

“More than one hundred former Israeli spies and IDF soldiers work for tech giant Meta, including its head of AI policy, who served in the IDF under an Israeli government scheme that allows non-Israelis to volunteer for the Israeli army,” the report revealed.

“These ex-IDF members are based evenly across Meta’s US offices and in its Tel Aviv office, and a significant number of them, like Anderson, have a specialization in AI”, The Grayzone reported, noting that “Given that Israel has made extensive use of AI not just to conduct its genocide, but to establish its prior system of apartheid, surveillance and occupation, Meta’s recruiting of IDF AI specialists is particularly insidious.”

Earlier investigations have exposed similar patterns at other tech giants, including Google, raising concerns about the extent of pro-Israel influence within major US-based technology firms.

While Israel continues its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip, it is also waging an aggressive campaign against pro-Palestinian content online.

Social media users and watchdog groups have long accused platforms like Facebook of systematically censoring Palestinian voices, with posts, pages, and entire accounts regularly taken down for allegedly violating vague content policies.

(The Palestine Chronicle)