Renowned Artists Lend a Voice to South Africa’s ICJ Submission Against Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several renowned artists, including actors, poets and writers, have added their voices in support of South Africa’s historic case charging Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a series of videos produced by the Palestine Festival of Literature (PalFest), the artists read out portions of the South African government’s formal submission to the court against Israel.

The series “will go through the comprehensive facts laid out by South Africa,” the UK-based PalFest stated on its website.

It said that “29 major artists have come together in support of South Africa’s historic case charging Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice.”

Game of Thrones stars and other actors read South Africa's case file charging Israel with genocide at the #ICJ pic.twitter.com/iRkHvoFVb3 — In Context (@incontextmedia) January 14, 2024

The artists include British performers Khalid Abdalla, Charles Dance and Harriet Walter.

Actors and artists from the US are also participating including Susan Sarandon, Indya Moore, Tunde Adebimpe and Morgan Spector.

The other readers include Palestinian actor Adam Bakri, Irish actor Liam Cunningham; Egyptian filmmaker and actress Aida El-Kashef; Ethiopian-American writer Maaza Mengiste; and South African journalist, novelist and editor Zukiswa Wanner.

PalFest explained that “Over the coming days we will present over 50 clauses of the comprehensive case South Africa lays out, charging Israel with genocide.”

I have never watched Game of Thrones, not a single episode

But that is about to change. Lena Headey is a true Queen #Gaza pic.twitter.com/lXosaEfKvc — Abier (@abierkhatib) January 14, 2024

“Every state has a legal duty to support South Africa’s case and uphold the Genocide Convention. Please apply pressure on your country if they have not supported the case,” the statement added.



Established in 2008, the PalFest is a cultural initiative “committed to the creation of language and ideas for combating colonialism in the 21st century.”

The full list of readers, according to PalFest, are: Khalid Abdalla, Tunde Adebimpe, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Adam Bakri, Kathleen Chalfant, Steve Coogan, Liam Cunningham, Charles Dance, Stephen Dillane, Inua Ellams, Paapa Essiedu, Lena Headey, Aida El-Kashef, Maaza Mengiste, Tobias Menzies, Sepideh Moafi, Indya Moore, Peter Mullan, Cynthia Nixon, Maxine Peake, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Susan Sarandon, Maisie Richardson Sellers, Alia Shawkat, Wallace Shawn, Morgan Spector, Carice van Houten, Harriet Walter & Zukiswa Wanner.

Actress Susan Sarandon @SusanSarandon reads the section "Mass Expulsions from Homes & Displacement" from South Africa's case file charging Israel with genocide at the ICJ. Also featuring Adam Bakri Sepideh Moafi, Wallace Shawn, Maaza Mengiste and Maxine Peake. pic.twitter.com/XZdTWikkT6 — In Context (@incontextmedia) January 15, 2024

The South African legal team presented its case to the ICJ on Thursday, arguing that “the evidence of genocidal intent” by Israel in Gaza “is not only chilling” but “also overwhelming and incontrovertible.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,100 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)