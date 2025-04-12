Despite Israeli Offer Claims, Hamas Reports No New Ceasefire Proposal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

While Israeli sources claim a new ceasefire offer has been made, Hamas states it has yet to receive any such proposal.

Despite reports of a new, “improved offer” in ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, as stated by Israeli officials to The Times of Israel early this Saturday morning, a delegation from the movement is proceeding to Cairo, the Egyptian capital.

According to the newspaper, Israel has slightly reduced its previous demand for the release of 11 of its prisoners held by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip. The report noted that Israel had insisted on this number last month, while Hamas had announced its readiness to release only five living prisoners.

The Times of Israel further quoted officials as saying that Egypt has begun in recent days to propose a new suggestion involving the release of eight living prisoners, in an effort to reach a compromise between the two sides.

The newspaper added that Israel seeks the release of the living prisoners during the first two weeks of a proposed 45-day ceasefire, rejecting Hamas’s previous demands for periodic releases throughout the truce.

Furthermore, the Israeli proposal reportedly aims to reduce the proportion of Palestinian prisoners – including those serving life sentences – who would be released in exchange for each hostage, according to one official.

Israel would also agree to allow the resumption of humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza and the withdrawal of its forces to their previous positions within the Strip.

Hamas Confirms No New Offer

However, a leading source in Hamas told Al-Jazeera on Friday that the movement had not received any new offers for a ceasefire. He added that Hamas had agreed to the last proposal it received from the mediators and had announced this clearly before the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday. Since then, no new proposals have been presented to the movement.

The Hamas source explained that the movement remains open to any new proposals that would achieve a ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation forces, and an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Internal Pressures Mount in Israel

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount within Israel on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reach an exchange deal that would secure the return of Israeli prisoners. Families of Israeli prisoners have called for broad public participation in demonstrations on Saturday evening, on the eve of the Jewish Passover.

These families consider that the 59 prisoners and their families have become hostages in the hands of Netanyahu.

Simultaneously, rejection of the war in Gaza is growing within the Israeli army. Israeli media reported that hundreds of reserve soldiers in the 8200 intelligence unit have joined two thousand air force and navy personnel in demanding an end to the war and the return of the prisoners. Approximately two thousand academics have also signed a petition demanding the same.

It is important to recall that the initial phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel ended at the beginning of March. This phase, which commenced on January 19, 2025, was brokered through the mediation efforts of Egypt and Qatar, with support from the United States.

While Hamas reportedly adhered to the terms of this first phase, Netanyahu, who faces charges at the International Criminal Court, refused to proceed with the second phase of the agreement, reportedly yielding to pressure from extremist elements within his governing coalition.

Subsequently, on March 18, Israel resumed its devastating genocide against the Gaza Strip, a campaign that began on October 7, 2023, and has resulted in the killing and wounding of over 166,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with more than 14,000 others reported missing.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)