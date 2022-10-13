‘Dean of Prisoners’ Honored in Gaza Rally (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian members of the Fatah movement in Gaza took part in a solidarity rally to honor the legacy of Dia Al-Agha, a Palestinian political prisoner who entered his 31st year in Israeli prisons on Monday, October 10.

Al-Agha is known in Palestine as the “Dean of the prisoners in Gaza”. The solidarity rally with Al-Agha and his family took place in front of the headquarters of the Red Cross in Gaza City on Wednesday.

Al-Agha was only 17 years old when was arrested in 1992. He was sentenced to life in prison.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)