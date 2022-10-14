Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Including Doctor, in Jenin

Two Palestinian men, including a doctor, were killed by Israeli gunfire in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two Palestinian men, including a doctor, were killed by Israeli gunfire on Friday during a military raid into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian sources confirmed that a special Israeli military unit raided Jenin city and camp, along with dozens of Israeli army vehicles, sparking intense confrontations with Palestinians.

Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, killing 20-year-old Mateen Dabaya.

 

Abdullah Abu al-Teen, a doctor working at the Khalil Suleiman hospital, was critically injured after he was shot in the head as he was trying to save one of the casualties.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced his death via messaging app Telegram.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

