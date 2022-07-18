Egypt and Israel Fencing Match Sparks Outrage (VIDEO)

A fencing match between Egypt and Israel in a qualifying match for the World Championships in Cairo over the weekend sparked outrage online, with activists saying the Egyptian athlete should have boycotted the bout, The New Arab reported.

Ahmed El-Sayed beat his Israeli opponent 15-12 on Saturday, in a match that saw him progress to the 64th round of the competition held in the Egyptian capital from July 15, and expected to end on the 23rd.

In videos shared online, the Egyptian fencer is seen reluctantly shaking the hand of his counterpart but does not make eye contact as he celebrates his win.

لحظة فوز بطلنا المصري احمد السيد علي لاعب الكيان الصهيوني في بطولة العالم للمبارزة 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/V8tMsnupsn — Sports News Egypt (@SportsNewsEgyp2) July 16, 2022

Following the Egyptian fencer’s victory, activists took to social media to express disappointment that an Arab athlete chose to compete against an Israeli.

While Israel and Egypt share diplomatic relations, there have been calls among Palestinian activists for a cultural boycott of Israel.

Many athletes from countries with normalized relations with Israel, such as Jordan, have refused to compete against their Israeli counterparts.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)