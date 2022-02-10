Israeli Forces Target Palestinian Agricultural Land in Gaza

Israeli forces Thursday overnight targeted agricultural land in the central and southern besieged Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that heavily-armed Israeli soldiers opened fire towards borderline agricultural land in Abasan al-Kabira city -east of Khan Younes – and in Deir al-Balah city, spreading panic among residents.

The stark & wholly artificial difference in landscape between Gaza (very densely populated urban ghetto) & the surrounding settlements (sparely populated agricultural land) is very telling. Israel actually bulldozed swaths of citrus groves in the “buffer zone” between the two. pic.twitter.com/3Bg5pO4gsm — Louis Allday (@Louis_Allday) May 28, 2021

No casualties were reported.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine.

War on nature: How Zionist colonialism has destroyed the environment in Palestine https://t.co/I6KAzwoedy — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 26, 2019

Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

