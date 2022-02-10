Israeli Forces Target Palestinian Agricultural Land in Gaza

February 10, 2022 Blog, News
A Palestinian farmer walks through fields near Gaza’s eastern border, (Photo: Ryan Rodrick Beiler, via Activestills.org)

Israeli forces Thursday overnight targeted agricultural land in the central and southern besieged Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that heavily-armed Israeli soldiers opened fire towards borderline agricultural land in Abasan al-Kabira city -east of Khan Younes – and in Deir al-Balah city, spreading panic among residents.

No casualties were reported.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine.

Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

