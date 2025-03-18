Egypt Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza as ‘Blatant Violation’ of Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Egypt criticized Israel’s renewed airstrikes on Gaza as a clear breach of the ceasefire, calling for urgent global action to prevent further violence.

Egypt strongly condemned Israel’s renewed airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, calling them a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement in place since January 19, 2025.

The strikes, which targeted civilian areas, resulted in at least 404 deaths and left hundreds injured.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement decrying the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” that threatens the stability of the region. The ministry warned that the airstrikes, which killed primarily women and children, could lead to severe consequences, undermining efforts to maintain peace.

“This assault represents a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and an attempt to reignite tensions in the region,” the statement said.

The ministry further emphasized Egypt’s opposition to Israeli actions that disrupt attempts at de-escalation and called for immediate international intervention to halt the violence. It urged all parties to exercise restraint and allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to work toward a permanent ceasefire.

Images from Gaza showed widespread destruction, with homes demolished and civilian casualties mounting. The violence comes after months of deadly military campaigns, during which over 48,500 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have lost their lives, and over 112,000 others have been injured since the onset of the Israeli military operations in October 2023.

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(Anadolu, PC, Egyptian Media)