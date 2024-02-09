Eighth since Oct. 7 – Palestinian Administrative Detainee Dies in Israeli Prison

February 9, 2024 Blog, News
Mohammed Ahmad al-Sabar, died in an Israeli prison as a result of medical negligence. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian administrative detainee died on Thursday in an Israeli prison as a result of medical negligence, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The prisoner was identified as Mohammed Ahmad al-Sabar, a 21-year-old Palestinian detainee in Israeli prisons.

The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society confirmed the news of al-Sabar’s death. 

Al-Sabar had been in administrative detention, without charges or trial, since May 2022. The latest administrative order had been issued by Israeli occupation authorities last November, for a four-month period.

Al-Sabar, who hails from the town of ad-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron, is the eighth Palestinian to die in Israeli occupation prisons since the onset of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on October 7.  

According to WAFA, al-Sabar died in the Hadassah Medical Center in occupied Jerusalem after his transfer from the Ofer prison. 

He suffered from complications related to a congenital intestinal condition, requiring specific medication that Israeli authorities denied him access to.

Israel Responsible for Neglect, Death of Detainees – Palestinian Prisoners Society

The illegal practice of administrative detention has soared following the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, on October 7.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer, there are currently 9,000 Palestinian political detainees in Israeli prisons.

Among them, nearly 3,500 are held under administrative detention, the highest figure in the last 30 years.

(PC, WAFA)

