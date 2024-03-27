Gaza Genocide – Civilian Casualties Mount as Hospitals are Under Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured on Wednesday, in the ongoing Israeli occupation bombing of the Gaza Strip.

At least 11 people were killed and others injured in Israeli raids that targeted several residential buildings in Khirbet Al-Adas and in the Al-Shaout neighborhood in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, according to Al–Jazeera.

A number of citizens were killed, and others were injured, in an Israeli bombing of a gathering of citizens near Al-Mintar commercial crossing (Karni) east of Gaza City.

The occupation warplanes bombed a house in Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City, killing two people and wounding others.

A number of citizens were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed a house near Al-Sousi Mosque in the Beach Camp in Gaza City.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a Palestinian was killed and others were injured after Israeli forces bombed a gathering of citizens while they were trying to obtain aid east of Beit Hanoun.

One civilian was killed, and others were injured, in an artillery shelling on al-Amal city, west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Hospitals under Attack

In Khan Yunis, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Nasser Medical Complex, west of Khan Yunis, and arrested a number of medical personnel and displaced persons after imposing a siege with tanks and military vehicles.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a group of displaced young men after ordering them to evacuate the Nasser Medical Complex.

An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the western areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, clashes and Israeli artillery shelling also occurred in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,414 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,787 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

