EU: Conviction of Gaza Humanitarian Worker ‘Inconsistent with International Fair Trrial Standards”

The European Union Wednesday said on Wednesday that the Israeli verdict against a humanitarian worker from Gaza is “inconsistent with international fair trial standards”.

The EU Delegation to the Palestinians said in a tweet that EU diplomats and representatives from like-minded countries attended Wednesday’s verdict in the case of Mohammed al-Halabi, which followed 171 court hearings and 24 detention extensions since 2016.

Al-Halabi has been on trial for six years over “terror” financing charges based on secret evidence and an alleged coerced confession.

READ | Israel has convicted Palestinian aid worker, Mohammad El Halabi, on charges of funding Hamas despite @WorldVision insisting there is no evidence to support the verdict. @nytimes @RajaAbdulrahim https://t.co/xCcRB9Gukc — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) June 16, 2022

“According to OHCHR, the verdict is deeply problematic as it is based on secret evidence, with the defendant having been detained for 6 years without a verdict. This is inconsistent with international fair trial standards. Without a fair and due process, justice for Halabi cannot be served,” the EU tweeted.

The Israeli district court, according to Electronic Intifada, did not find Halabi guilty of “assisting the enemy,” the most serious charge against him, according to his lawyer, who said that he would appeal the conviction at Israel’s high court.

Can’t overstate how devastating this verdict is. El Halabi is a World Vision director in Gaza who was arrested *6 years ago* on completely bogus and discredited terror charges, who was tortured and faced a sham trial based on secret evidence. Apartheid “Justice” is persecution. https://t.co/UVhouACSNF — Michael Bueckert (@mbueckert) June 15, 2022

In its 254-page classified ruling, however, the Israeli court finds Halabi guilty of diverting funds from the international Christian charity World Vision, where he served as director of its Gaza office.

Multiple international audits have found no evidence that the father of five, hailed as a “humanitarian hero” by the United Nations before his arrest, diverted funds to armed groups in Gaza.

Israel convicted Al-Halabi despite international outcry over his arrest and prosecution.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)