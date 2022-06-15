Gaza Civil Society Rejects UNRWA’s Concessions to Washington, Tel Aviv (PHOTOS)

June 15, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
The Joint Committee for Palestinian Refugees organized a vigil in front of the UNRWA's headquarters in Gaza City. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Joint Committee for Palestinian Refugees organized a vigil in front of the UNRWA’s headquarters in Gaza City on Tuesday, to protest recent statements made by the UN agency’s Commissioner-General Philip Lazzarini.

Speaking in Lebanon on June 14 at the Advisory Commission on UNRWA, Lazzarini said that UNRWA’s “financial challenges could lead to the slow erosion of the quality of our services or to their interruption.”

The Gaza vigil was attended by a large number of civil society organizations’ representatives. Speakers at the event denounced what they described as “UNRWA’s acquiescence to American and Israeli diktats,” forcing the agency to cut funding to various refugee programs. 

