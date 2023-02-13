EU ‘Firmly Condemns’ Jewish Settler Violence after Palestinian Killed in West Bank

The EU on Sunday said it “firmly condemns” Jewish settler violence after a Palestinian man was killed the day before in the occupied West Bank.

Methqal Suleiman Rayyan, 27, was shot in the head by an illegal Jewish settler in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan near the city of Salfit, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

“Saddened by yet another victim of settler violence: Methqal Rayyan who was killed on Saturday,” the European Union Delegation to the Palestinians tweeted.

“The EU firmly condemns settler violence and is concerned about the growing number of settler attacks. “This kind of senseless violence will fuel the already tense situation and must stop. A rapid and transparent investigation is needed and perpetrators should be brought to justice.”

Rayan’s killing came on the same day Israeli settlers targeted a 70-year-old Palestinian shepherd near Jericho.

So far this year, 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in the Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, The New Arab)